Deliver Us Mars Shares Extended Gameplay Footage

Those eager for more of a first look into the upcoming sci-fi adventure Deliver Us Mars can now check out some extended gameplay footage. The space-based narrative game, which is set to launch at the end of September, has shared 12 minutes of gameplay courtesy of IGN.

In the clip, which is taken from an early part of the game in which protagonist Kathy Johanson crash lands on Mars, fans are able to see inside a space station on the Red Planet. After this, we’re treated to some amazing views of the external environment on Mars, which looks richly designed and full of hazards waiting to happen. Additionally, we’re given a feel for the movement of the game and the exploratory mechanics in use when playing as Kathy.

You can check out the extended gameplay footage, taken from the game’s beta, right here to get an idea of Deliver Us Mars for yourself.

Deliver Us Mars looks set to provide an engaging story-based experience alongside its platforming and puzzle-solving aspects. Those particular mechanics are on display in this trailer and are promised by developers KeokeN Interactive to increase in difficulty over the course of the game.

Back in May players were also treated to the game’s first developer diary, which gave fans more insight into the game’s design, narrative premise and new methods of world traversal. Deliver Us Mars will task players with the retrieval of three of Earth’s stolen colony ships, which have somehow ended up on the Red Planet. Wrapped into that are some high personal stakes for Kathy, which means there’s much more to this mission than first meets the eye.

It certainly looks like a promising title for those looking forward to an upcoming twelve months that seem set to be packed with space-based games. Deliver Us Mars is scheduled to release on September 27. It will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

