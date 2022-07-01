The Boys Season 4 Just A Few Months Away From Filming!

There are certain shows or movies that come out of nowhere to take the world over by storm. For example, in movies late, Everything Everywhere All At Once has been talked about by literally everyone who has seen it in the best of ways. Meanwhile, in the world of TV, a show that has dominated despite being on a “lower-tier” streaming service would be The Boys. So much so that not long after Season 3 debuted in June…we were already told The Boys Season 4 was happening.

Which leads us to right now. Because there was a big gap between Seasons 2 & 3 of The Boys due to the global pandemic (a very justified reason on all accounts), but according to Karl Urban, The Boys Season 4 won’t have that issue as they’re honestly very close to filming!

“We’re about two months away from filming, and I have no idea,” Urban said. “So that’ll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away. I mean, I expect that we’ll… I’m actually going to be seeing Kripke next week and I expect conversations will start to happen about what he’s got in store. I like to give them the respect of being able to do their writing process and not be harassed by actors going, ‘What are we doing?’ But I can’t wait. They always come up with insane stuff, so yeah, it’s going to be fun.”

Another reason he “doesn’t know” what’s going to happen is quite simply that Season 3 isn’t done yet. They just came off the incredibly…uh…visual…Herogasm episode and who knows what’s going to happen before the end of season 3. Each season of The Boys gets bigger, more violent, more insane, and everything in between.

So stay tuned, what’s coming up next might just be…Diabolical…

Source: Collider