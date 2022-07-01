The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Teases Reveal

It’s been a little while since we had an update on the fourth story in The Dark Pictures Anthology, but it looks like we might be getting some news. The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me is currently in the works at Supermassive Games, which is currently still riding the high from the successful launch of The Quarry.

It seems as though the studio is never quite done with their horror adventures though, as a new tweet from The Dark Pictures account is teasing fans with a potential reveal. Earlier today, fans were treated to a picture-postcard image of “The World’s Fair Hotel,” which was accompanied by a not-at-all worrying “enjoy your stay” tagline. Famously, hotels in horror stories are never a bad idea and always work out as relaxing and safe settings for their story’s protagonists, so The Devil In Me shouldn’t be too creepy, right?

All joking aside, The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me will follow a crew of documentary makers as they take a tour of a replica of an H. H Holmes murder castle. Whether or not this castle is actually the same setting as The World’s Fair Hotel, we don’t yet know. We do know that the game is intended as a direct sequel to the events of House of Ashes. Additionally, the game will feature Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley as Kate Wilder in what is presumably a leading role in the storyline of The Devil In Me. Supermassive Games is obviously a leading force when it comes to cinematic horror narratives, so with a talented actress on board, this is shaping up to be an exciting-looking title.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for further updates on this, as it looks as if The Dark Pictures Anthology‘s next chapter may be getting ready to be released. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

