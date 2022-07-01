God Of War: Ragnarok “Still On Track” For November Release

There’s a lot going on with the God of War: Ragnarok rumour mill at the moment. Only yesterday we reported on how Cory Barlog, the creative director at Sony Santa Monica Studio, had respectfully asked fans to chill out with the speculation on the game’s release date announcement.

However, in the past 24 hours, things have taken a more sour turn, with some members of the gaming community opting to send both abusive messages and even explicit images of themselves to one of the game’s developers. Apparently, they thought this would get them an answer on God of War: Ragnarok’s release date. Obviously, this is completely inappropriate and frankly revolting behaviour and understandably prompted a strong reaction from Barlog.

Now, fresh off the back of this latest development comes some further insight courtesy of Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. Spotted by Push Square, Bloomberg posted earlier today on ResetEra about God of War: Ragnarok, claiming that there was meant to be an announcement of some kind yesterday, but it got sidelined sometime during the past week. He also reveals that the scope of the much-anticipated sequel is major, explaining that those at Sony Santa Monica are hyped about the sheer size of the new game.

After talking with more folks yesterday, I can definitively say that there was a release date/pre-order announcement planned for yesterday. It was bumped at some point last week. I don’t know why. (Speculation is because of Roe v Wade.) Also, PlayStation has been trying to keep secrets so badly that most SSM employees weren’t even told about it. As of this week the game is still on track for November. People working on it say it’s huge and seem to be pretty excited about it. Reminds me of the buzz I was hearing before the 2018 one. Jason Schreier, via ResetEra

In any case, whenever Sony Santa Monica does make the announcement of a release date, hopefully those in the gaming community who think that it’s okay to harass developers in this way will stop and think before they do so going forward. It’s not okay. The internet sucks, but we can hope, right? In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any further news on God of War: Ragnarok.

