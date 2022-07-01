Inter Milan To Be An Exclusive eFootball Team

Inter Milan will be available in eFootball and “no other video game.”

Bad news for those who love EA games and Inter Milan. You won’t be able to play the Italian team on the upcoming EA football game, as Konami secured the exclusivity for eFootball. Inter Milan will be an exclusive eFootball team from 2024.

Konami is now the “global football video game partner” of the Italian team. Inter Milan will only be available in eFootball from July 2024 and “no other video game.” This mainly targets eFootball’s direct competitor, EA Sports FC – formerly known as FIFA.

The deal includes AC Milan’s stadium, the San Siro, the playing squad including full 3D facial scans, and fully licensed kits including Home, Away, Third, and Goalkeeper.

Inter Milan will join the official roster of eFootball alongside teams such as Arsenal, AS Roma, FC Bayern Munchen, Manchester United, and FC Barcelona.

The Konami and FC Internazionale Milano partnership

The partnership between Konami and Inter Milan goes beyond the exclusivity rights in the game. In a press release, the FC Internazionale Milano announced that “for the 2022/23 season and beyond, the eFootball logo for Konami’s popular football-themed video game series will appear on the reverse of the training kit worn by the men’s and women’s first teams as well as youth sides, in addition to featuring on the pre-match kit donned by players during the warm-up ahead of all domestic fixtures.”

The training ground for the Inter Women and the Youth Academy now bears the publisher’s name. The facility is called the Konami Youth Development Centre in Memory of Giacinto Facchetti. This training ground is home to various events, especially with youth teams and football schools. “Starting this season, Konami will play a leading role in our world,” says Luca Danovaro, Chief Revenue Officer of FC Internazionale Milano.

The two organizations will also team up for future esports events on Konami’s game, including the eFootball Championship Pro.

