EA Reveals Skate 4 And Looks For Testers

You could get a chance to play Skate 4 before everyone else.

Twelve years after the release of Skate 3, the newest entry in the series is finally showing up. Today, EA revealed “some pre-pre-pre-alpha” footage of its upcoming sports game, Skate 4.

A first preview of the game leaked last April. This is the first project of a brand new EA studio called Full Circle. The team is dedicated to creating the newest installment in the Skate series and is now looking for feedback on its game.

“We told you we’re back, and we’re still working on it—but it’s time for you to see what we’ve been up to,” EA says. “It’s still early, but we want to get this right and that means we want you to be a part of it.”

“Pre-pre-pre-alpha” preview of Skate 4

The trailer looks rough around the edges, but as the video states this is still “pre-pre-pre-alpha” footage. It shows a behind-the-scenes of how a video game is created and introduces the backbone of the gameplay of Skate 4.

Alongside this trailer, EA also called for playtesters for Skate 4. The publisher opened subscriptions for closed playtests of Skate 4, also known as skate.

“As a skate. insider, you have the chance to play early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout our development journey,” EA shares. “We need to scale access to skate. gradually as development progresses to ensure a smooth experience, and that means we can’t guarantee how soon you’ll get to play.”

Only a few selected participants will have the opportunity to play Skate 4 ahead of the crowd. As the game is still in early stages of development, EA prohibits any videos, captures, screenshots, or streaming of the game. The publisher warns that this closed playtesting session is “very early in the development” of the game. EA is “bringing players into the game much sooner than is the norm in [the] industry,” so players might be surprised by the current state of the game.

Anyone over the age of 18 can sign up for a chance to join the closed playtests of Skate 4. It will be available on PC through Origin.

