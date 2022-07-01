Halo Infinite’s Campaign Co-Op Beta Begins July

It has been a long road to this point, but we’re finally on the verge of the campaign co-op in Halo Infinite. In the latest post to the Halo Waypoint platform reveals 343 Industries’ latest plans for the languishing title – beginning with the beta getting a nearly two-week-long preview beginning on July 11, and ending on July 22.

Speaking about the beta was lead world designer John Mulkey, “The goal going in was to ‘allow everyone to play their campaigns together.’ This meant that all progress made in the game, regardless of it being through Solo or Co-Op play, would be retained. I could be playing Solo campaign, jump into a Co-Op session for a few hours, then launch back into Solo play and all the mission progress, acquired collectibles, equipment found, achievements earned, and upgrades made in either session would be intact.”

One important quote from Mulkey flies in the face of messaging around another upcoming first-party exclusive, Bethesda and Arkane’s Redfall, “Gone are the days of playing someone else’s game while earning no progress.”, which is not how Redfall will function based on the current word out of Arkane.

Principal software engineering lead Isaac Bender added to Mulkey’s statement, “hat this means is that any unlocks you find in Co-Op are retained in single-player. So, if you’re having a really hard time collecting a Skull, you can get in a game with a friend, and if they collect it while you’re in that session, you’ll get it too.”

If you want to participate in the coming beta, then know that you will need to be signed up to the Halo Insider program, and that any progress made during the beta will not carry to the final release once the eventual update goes live. In previous Waypoint posts, 343 revealed their intent to have both Campaign Co-Op, and a Mission Replay option would be available by the end of August.

