Sega Wants To Make Live-Action Adaptations Of Atlus Games

Atlus has been on a roll of creating critically acclaimed JRPGs, and its publisher, Sega, wants to make the most of that. Announced directly to IGN, Sega has revealed that it wants to expand into new live-action TV and film projects that adapt the games created by Atlus.

When speaking to IGN, Sega said that “expanding storytelling forms is a new and important part of Sega’s overall business strategy.” For that reason, the Japanese publisher wants to make use of strong Atlus franchises like Persona, Catherine, and Shin Megami Tensei in live-action adaptations.

Toru Nakahara, the lead Sega producer on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films, says “Atlus’ worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style, and compelling characters.” He goes on to specifically talk about Persona and states, “Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen — or played — before.”

Nakahara finishes by explaining, “Together, Sega and Atlus, are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences.”

There are no further details to speak off just yet, such as which film production companies would be involved or what the projects could end up looking like.

It’s clear that this announcement makes sense for Sega’s business strategy. The publisher has enjoyed successful runs at the box office thanks to both of its Sonic the Hedgehog films. The second film even surpassed the global box office numbers of the original.

Live-action film and TV adaptations are one new avenue for Sega to expand upon its published franchises, but the more traditional route is working too. Sega and Atlus recently revealed that three games from the beloved Persona series are coming to Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles for the first time.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 5 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will finally be available across a range of platforms. Persona 5 Royal will be the first to release this October, followed by its predecessors in the future.

