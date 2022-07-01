Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Get All the Coins

Cuphead is one of those games that makes you work for every inch across its many stages but the coins you find can give you an edge.

If you know anything at all about Cuphead, you know that it packs quite a wallop. The 2D sidescroller sees two sentient cups out to battle the many denizens of their world in hopes of regaining their souls from the devil. Of course, this is all just an excuse for the wacky, cartoonish, bullet hell-style bosses you’ll be facing along the way. Now, with the release of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, there are even more bosses to fight, and we’ll help you to find every coin in the DLC to get an edge on them.

How to Get All the Coins in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The first thing we have to note here is that 11/16 coins can only be gotten through the optional boss fights you access through the King’s Leap. To get to this area, walk around the island until you find a rope ladder descending from the sky. Once you arrive, you can engage in a boss battle or two where parrying is your only way to cause harm. There are five battles you can fight in this area, with the first four giving two coins and the final one giving three.

With all of those coins out of your way, the next coin you’re going to grab is the one hidden in the tutorial. Simply parry the three pink leaves and do a couple of jumps in the tutorial cookbook to snag yourself another coin there. Next, you’re going to want to talk to the paperboy in the overworld, as doing so will net you three more coins.

Finally, go through the waterfall in the overworld to find your last coin in a hidden passage under the island. With all of these coins in your possession, you should be able to buy plenty of new weapons and items from the shop, giving you new options and strategies for the bosses of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.