Hit Indie Core Keeper Surpasses 1 Million Sales Despite Still Being In Early-Access

Hitting 1 million sales as a AAA game is a significant milestone, let alone doing it as an indie, let alone doing it while your game is in early access, yet, despite all of those barriers, that is exactly what the hit indie title Core Keeper has managed to do.

Today, developer Pugstorm, and publisher Fireshine Games announced that the game hit the incredible milestone directly to their fans via their Steam Store Page, sharing a heartfelt message thanking them for their continued support.

“We’re delighted to announce that, shortly after the launch of The Sunken Sea Update – our first major content update – Core Keeper hit 1,000,000 sales. This is a momentous occasion for us as developers and for our publisher, Fireshine Games. In fact, Core Keeper previously set the record for being Fireshine Games’ fastest-selling digital game of all time by selling 100,000 copies within its first two days of Early-Access launch.

We’re truly overwhelmed by the fantastic community response that Core Keeper has had, and we’re thrilled to have hit this milestone so early on in the games’ development. Launching in Early Access has given us a unique opportunity to involve the community in major game decisions and collaborate with them on improvements and optimisations.

That’s why we want to express our gratitude to our amazing community now that we’ve hit 1,000,000 sales. From our vibrant Twitter followers to our colourful Discord members, the fine folk in the Steam Discussions, and all our other community members across the world, we wouldn’t be where we are today without your support, enthusiasm, and feedback!

We hope you have an amazing time exploring the Sunken Sea Biome. With every step on your Core Keeper journeys, you’re one step closer to uncovering the secrets of The Core!”

Pugstorm, as of this time have not yet indicated when the game will be leaving early access, nor has there yet been any indication that the game is going to come to consoles as of yet, making Core Keeper’s achievement even more astounding.

