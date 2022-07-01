Four New Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online – Including Mega Man!

A fresh tweet from the Nintendo of America Twitter account today highlighted the latest batch of games coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s Sega Genesis portal. The games, like Nintendo 64 titles are only available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers, but are a fascinating line-up of choices, Comix Zone, Mega Man The Wily Wars, Zero Wing and Target Earth. Each of these games is now available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. The tweet also embedded a short video alongside their announcement showcasing the newly added titles. This is the first update to the Sega Genesis line-up since April 22.

Four classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



☑️ Comix Zone

☑️ Target Earth

☑️ Zero Wing

☑️ MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS pic.twitter.com/TSz0RFwqCV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 1, 2022

Usually there’s a sign that this update was to come, but the usual tool to identify such updates, @NinStatusBot on Twitter had been weirdly silent, meaning the reveal has caught us all off guard.

Get to know the newly added SEGA Genesis titles:

Comix Zone : A 1995 beat ’em up video game developed and published by Sega for the Genesis. It is set within the panels of a comic book with dialogue rendered within talk bubbles and sprites, and backgrounds possessing the bright colors and dynamic drawing style of superhero comics.



Target Earth : Assault Suits Leynos is a run and gun video game developed by Masaya in 1990 for the Sega Mega Drive. It was released in America as Target Earth. It has since been re-released on the Wii as a Virtual Console product in Japan. It is the first game in the Assault Suits series.



Zero Wing : A 1989 side-scrolling shooter arcade video game developed by Toaplan and originally published in Japan by Namco and in North America by Williams Electronics. Controlling the ZIG space fighter craft, players assume the role of protagonist Trent in a last-ditch effort to overthrow the alien cyborg CATS



Mega Man: The Wily Wars: A 1994 video game compilation developed by Minakuchi Engineering and published by Capcom for the Sega Genesis; the compilation features remakes of the first three Mega Man games, alongside a new game called Wily Tower, only unlockable with a completed save file

You can get each game via your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass now.

