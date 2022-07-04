Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Opening Theme and New Key Visual Revealed

The official opening theme and a new key visual for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 were revealed during Anime Expo 2022 on Sunday. The theme “1” will be performed by MOB CHOIR. The key visual was drawn by Yoshimichi Kameda, who is also in charge of the character design for Season 3.

Key visual artwork by

MOB CHOIR also performed the opening theme for the first two seasons of the series. The first trailer for the upcoming season released back in May after fans were teased with a countdown. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is set to premiere this October and will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Takahiro Hasui will direct Season 3 while Hiroshi Seko is in charge of the series composition. Kenji Kawai will handle the music just as he did for the first two seasons. BONES will return to animate the series.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Official Teaser Trailer

Mob Psycho 100 is based on the manga created and illustrated by One, who is also the creator of One Punch Man. It was originally serialized on the Ura Sunday from 2012 to 2017. After 101 chapters, the manga officially ended in 2017 with a total of 16 volumes. US-based publisher Dark Horse began to publish the series in English starting in 2017. Volume 9 in English is set to release in August of this year.

Do you or someone you know need an exorcist who works cheap? Reigen’s your guy! What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power—his student assistant Shigeo—less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle! Synopsis via Dark Horse

Source: Official Twitter