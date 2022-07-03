Trigun Stampede Preview Trailer Revealed, Cast and Staff Announced

A new preview trailer, two key visuals, and cast and staff information were all released for Trigun Stampede during Anime Expo 2022. Trigun Stampede will be animated by Studio Orange and will premiere in 2023. The series will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Trigun Stampede Staff Info

Studio Orange released staff and cast information for the series during Anime Expo 2022 as well. Kenji Muto will direct the series while Kouji Tajima will handle the concept design and character designs.

Trigun Stampede Cast Info

Vash the Stampede: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke – Demon Slayer, Kirito – Sword Art Online)

Knives Millions: Junya Ikeda ( Takashi Yoshizawa – After the Rain)

Young Vash: Tomoyo Kurosawa ( Kumiko Ōmae – Sound! Euphonium, Phosphophyllite – Land of the Lustrous)

Young Knives: Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaki, – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Nadeshiko Kagamihara – Laid Back Camp)

Rem Saverem: Maaya Sakamoto (Shinobu Oshino – Owarimonogatari, Ciel Phantomhive – Black Butler)

Studio Orange- Trigun Stampede

Studio Orange is widely known for its incredible CGI work. From Beastars to Land of the Lustrous, the industry-renowned studio has proven before that they are top-of-the-line when it comes to animating CGI anime series. Now, they’ve taken the helm of reviving one of the most iconic anime series in history 25 years after the original series aired. The studio released the first key visual for the series last month. The preview image was drawn five years ago by Tajima Kouji.

The Trigun television anime series that was released in 1998 and animated by MADHOUSE was based on the manga written and illustrated by Yasuhiro Nightow. The manga was originally serialized in the shonen magazine Monthly Shōnen Captain in 19995. But in 1997, the magazine axed the series and was later picked up that same year by the seinen magazine Young King OURs. From there on, the series would be called Trigun: Maximum and ran for a total of 14 volumes. Shonen Gahosha also published an anthology series titled Trigun: Multiple Bullets in 2011 that was illustrated by many well-known manga artists, including Boichi (Dr. Stone).

Dark Horse published all the single volumes of Trigun, Trigun: Maximum, and the Trigun: Multiple Bullets anthology in English. The US-based publisher also released a single omnibus volume of Trigun in 2013 and five omnibus volumes for Trigun: Maximum from 2012 to 2014.

Trigun (1998) sees itself on most “top anime of all time” lists throughout the internet. So fans around the world can only hope that Trigun Stampede can live up to the original release.

Source: Official Twitter