God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Reveal Delayed, Collector’s Editions Outlined

While the rumoured June 30, 2022 supposed reveal of God Of War: Ragnarok’s release date has come and gone, renowned internet sleuth and leaker, Tom Henderson has ensured to spill a host of details regardless. In an article posted to Exputer Henderson revealed several things relating to what was supposed to happen today.

Firstly he explained what he believed was supposed to be announced today:

“It’s believed that the original contents of the blog consisted of Collectors Edition details, the release date, and assurance that the game is doing well in development and that gameplay of the game will be at a later date.

It’s unclear what caused the delay, but sources have suggested that both the blog post with the release date announcement and the accompanying video of the collector’s editions are ready to go live at any given moment if given the green light.”

Then he discussed the contents of the various Collector’s Editions:

“The Collector’s Editions of God of War Ragnarok will feature a 1:1 scale replica of Thor’s Mjolnir hammer, with the two editions being named the Collectors Edition and the Jotnar Edition.

The Jotnar Edition comes with just the hammer and the game, whilst the Collectors Edition comes with other pieces such as some badges, a map of the world, and more.”

And finally, he addressed the thing the internet is craving, the release date:

“The next Need for Speed installment is due to launch on November 4th and sources have suggested that the current plan for Ubisoft’s Avatar title is due to launch on November 18th; unless there’s a delay.

So in theory, if Sony didn’t want to step on toes, November 11th could be a price date.”

There is incredible conjecture online at the moment, leading to an unsettled community, and horrific content directed at developers, but with the official reveal presumably extremely close still, hopefully, we’ll all be put out of our misery soon.

