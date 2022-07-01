Yen Press Announces 15 Titles at Anime Expo 2022

US-based manga and light novel publisher Yen Press announced 15 titles on Friday during Anime Expo 2022. Along with the new title announcements, a few light novels under Yen Press will also be receiving manga adaptations, including Your Forma, I’m Quitting Heroing, and Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World.

No release dates were announced for the upcoming releases.

Honey Lemon Soda (manga)

Created by Maya Murata

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she’s forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

Synopsis by Anime News Network

Oshi no Ko

Created by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari.

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who’s in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he’s about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol’s greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum’s Wish).

Synopsis by Anime News Network

Even If This Love Disappears From The World Tonight (light novel)

Created by Ichijo Misaki

When Toru Kamiya is pushed into falsely confessing his love to Maori Hino, she tells him she’ll date him on three conditions. 1) Don’t talk to her until after school. 2) Keep any communication between them concise. 3) Don’t really fall in love. Unfortunately, he isn’t able to keep the last rule—and when he tells her how he feels, she reveals that she has an illness that prevents her from remembering anything that happened the previous day, and that she uses a diary to keep track. But Toru is determined to build a relationship with her, one day at a time… Synopsis by Anime News Network

The Opportunistic Princess Has All The Answers (light novel)

Created by Mamecyoro

Stepping into the world of your favorite book might sound like a dream come true, but for Maki Tazawa, this very opportunity presents a unique challenge. A passionate lover of BL novels in her previous life, Maki now gets to spend her days as princess Octavia and enjoy the company of her favorite fictional couple—her brother, the crown prince Sirius, and his lover Lord Sil. But two men can’t produce an heir! As the story goes, in order to solve the problem of succession, Princess Octavia agrees to a political marriage and offers up her own child to the throne. But this Octavia can’t accept such an unfair fate! So what if she lives in a BL novel? Her OTP achieved true love and she’s determined to do the same! Synopsis by Anime News Network

I’m Quitting Heroing (manga)

Created by Quantum and illustrated by Hana Amazon

After saving the world from the Demon Lord, the Hero, Leo, discovers that there isn’t a place for him in it anymore. The incredible strength that made him humanity’s greatest asset during the war is just a terrifying threat in times of peace, and he soon finds himself shunned from human society. But if the forces of good won’t have him, that means it’s time for him to apply elsewhere—for a job with his former enemy, the Demon Lord’s Army! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Doomsday With My Dog (manga)

Created by Yū Ishihara

A single teenage girl journeys through the crumbling ruins of civilization, a concrete jungle that has outlived mankind. However, just because she’s the last woman on earth doesn’t mean she’s alone. She’s accompanied by her dog Haru, an adorable and quick-witted shiba inu who will gladly lend his wisdom to his human companion. With such a pleasant conversation partner to keep the post-apocalyptic doldrums at bay, the end of the world might not be so bad after all! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Shy (manga)

Created by Bukimi Miki

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she’ll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Pandora Seven (manga)

Created by Yuta Kayashima

“I wish I could meet other humans.” That is the secret wish of Ria Frontier, who grew up as the sole human amid a veritable melting pot of other fantastical races on a small island. As she prepares to celebrate the turn of the thousand-year cycle, that wish is granted—in the form of a war party of humans that arrives on a flying ship to ransack her home and hurt her friends and adoptive family in search of “Pandora’s Box.” Pushed too far by the cruelty of her race, Ria somehow manages to unseal the terrible power of what the humans have been looking for, unleashing a tragedy that will change her life forever… Synopsis by Anime News Network

K-On Shuffle (manga)

Created by kakifly

There was once a high school band whose pop songs warmed and thrilled the hearts of all who listened. Now, three girls have been inspired to start a light music club of their own, but will things turn out like they hope? It’s a new generation of slice-of-life hijinks from kakifly, the original author of K-ON! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Your Forma (manga)

Created by Mereho Kikuishi, illustrated by Yoshinori Kisaragi, and character design by Tsubata Nozaki

In an alternate near future, the Your Forma, a miraculous “smart thread” technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices also record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience.



For Electronic Investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples’ memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence is all part of a day’s work. The problem is, she’s so adept at what she does that her assistants literally fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnish Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. But can Echika put her prejudices against robots aside to solve the most complex case of her career? Synposis by Yen Press

Puella Magi Oriko Magica (manga omnibus)

Created by Magica Quartet and illustrated by Kuroe Mura

Oriko, a magical girl with the gift of foresight, knows the fate that awaits all who accept Kyubey’s offer of supernatural powers. But when she is struck with a terrible vision of the future—of the devastation caused by a single, powerful witch—she decides to prevent the girl from becoming a magical girl in the first place. To draw Kyubey away from the girl’s potential, Oriko directs him instead to Yuma, an orphan who is all too eager to gain powers that will enable her to protect herself—powers that will ultimately lead to her own destruction… Synopsis by Yen Press

K-ON! The Complete Omnibus Collection (manga omnibus)

Created by kakifly

When their high school’s pop-music club is about to be disbanded due to lack of interest, four girls step up to fill the membership quota. Unfortunately, lead guitarist Yui Hirasawa has never played an instrument in her life. Ever. And although she likes the idea of being in a band, standing in front of the mirror posing with her guitar is a lot easier than actually playing it. It’s gonna be a while before this motley crew is rocking out, but with their spunk and determination cranked to eleven, anything is possible! Synopsis by Yen Press

Konosuba – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Memorial Fan Book)

Created by Natsume Akatsuki

This book is not for the faint of heart. This explooosive compendium of Konosuba content is a must-have for isekai hopefuls, collectors, and diehard fans of Natsume Akatsuki’s isekai adventure comedy masterpiece. Every character, every joke, every spinoff has been faithfully represented and acknowledged in this full-color love letter to Konosuba enjoyers worldwide! And the fun doesn’t end there! Exclusive art, interviews, and a special short story are just a few of the extra goodies featured within. If you consider yourself the ultimate Konosuba enthusiast, or if you’re just getting into the series and feel like having a handy reference tool, this gorgeous art book will be right at home on your shelf! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Fruits Basket Another Vol. 4 (manga)

Created by Natsuki Takaya

With secrets revealed and confrontations resolved, no obstacles remain in the budding romance between Shiki and Sawa—or do they? During the Sohma’s annual fall picnic, the hidden feelings of the mysterious, stoic heir are unveiled as the final chapter closes on the next generation of the Sohma family… Plus, enjoy the antics of the Three Musketeers as well as bonus comics drawn by Natsuki Takaya for the anime, printed in English for the first time! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World (manga)

Created by Shinta Fuji, illustrated by Masaki Kawakami, and character design by Susumu Kuroi

Veteran adventurer Nick’s life is falling apart. Despite all the knowledge and expertise he’s devoted to his adventuring party, his respected leader kicked him out, his girlfriend dumped him, and his teammates shamelessly accused him of embezzlement. Tired, heartbroken, and looking for a drink, Nick chances upon a few kindred spirits who are jaded as he is. Together, these disillusioned adventurers form an unstoppable team out to save their bleak, depressing world! Synopsis by Anime News Network

Sources: Yen Press Twitter, Anime News Network