Sea Of Stars Delayed To 2023

One of 2022’s most anticipated independently developed titles, Sea Of Stars, has today become one of 2023’s most anticipated titles following an announcement from developer Sabotage (The Messenger) on their Twitter account and to Kickstarter backers outlining the reasons behind the delay.

The Statement reads: “As we are closing in on a very big milestone the road to launch becomes clearer, and we find ourselves here with a large body of text and our logos at the bottom. Keeping in mind our two main priorities – quality of life for our team and quality of the finished game – we can now confirm that Sea of Stars will be released in 2023.

We understand waiting is a big ask, and want to sincerely thank our community for the overwhelming support and positive vibes. In the meantime, we are looking at options to get a playable slice out to everyone this year.”

Sea Of Stars is the studio’s latest work, and just like The Messenger, is inspired by the games the team played during their childhood, namely in the case of Sea Of Stars, it was inspired by the SNES classic Chrono Trigger.

Sea of Stars will release in 2023 pic.twitter.com/S7U71G1oWh — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 30, 2022

About Sabotage: “After spending a year working evenings and weekends to prototype The Messenger, Sabotage was founded in April 2016. Over the next two years, the team went from three to ten people, all gathering around the idea of creating modern games that encapsulate what made retro titles so compelling. The Messenger was released in August 2018, published by Devolver Digital, and was critically acclaimed, earning many accolades and awards, including a prestigious Game Award for Best Debut Indie Title. The Sabotage team is now complete, counting 23 cherry-picked members, fully dedicated to creating their own definitive editions of the genres they loved as kids. Just like The Messenger is the Sabotage take on the action platformer, the team is now working on Sea of Stars, a turn-based RPG set in the same universe. Our team is composed of self-driven artisans who seek to be unleashed rather than controlled. Even though the vision for each game is clearly defined, everyone is given the tools and encouragement to express themselves in bringing everything they want both to the company’s culture and to our games.”

Source