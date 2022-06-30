Aquatico Is an Underwater City Builder Coming This Year

In Aquatico, players will build an underwater city set in the not-too-distant future. There, players will face unique challenges with building a home for humanity on the ocean floor.

In order to escape the increasingly hostile environment of the surface, a group of settlers in the future have taken the necessary steps to begin settling beneath the waves. Aquatic fauna, water pressure, oxygen, it won’t be easy and all these issues will need to be addressed for a thriving civilization.

You can check out the alpha gameplay footage below.

Aquatico is a survival city building game set on the ocean floor. In the not-too-distant future, the surface of the Earth became a barren wasteland, but groups of people refused to abandon hope. They embarked on a journey beneath the waves hoping to find a safe place and start anew. They find an amazing, surreal world full of danger and challenges and strive to find the needed resources to build a thriving underwater city. Vertical layered construction Your underwater city will have more then one vertical stage for building. The sea bed level will hold basic infrastructure, production and industry buildings, while the upper stages enclosed in massive domes will hold housing and other public buildings. Underwater infrastructure Creating a city in an underwater environment comes with its own set of challenges and to cover for these, players will build specific types of infrastructure that supply the needed resources and resolve unique requirements of living in the deep ocean. Expedition mechanics Being previously uninhabited, the ocean floor hides many secrets and expeditions are there to help you uncover some of them. The player is expected to seek out and secure available basic and advanced resources, manufacture what is required for life in the ocean depths and overcome unique dangers that lurk in this incredible environment. The core mechanics of Aquatico are similar to the widely adopted standards of the city building genre. Hunt for basic resources, build structures for your citizens, then expand your underwater production chains to secure higher tier resources. At the same time it is important to keep in mind the needs of your people and tend to them as best as you can. As a futuristic experience, expect to employ the help of drones, submarines, mechanized underwater robots and all sorts of varied technology adapted to the new environment. Expeditions are a part of the sandbox game that encourage everyone to explore further and obtain multiple bonuses in case of successful endeavors. Aquatico features a narrative segment where players are introduced to the fantastic underwater world, while achieving various story related goals at the same time. Steam

Despite only being in Alpha, Aquatico is expected to release some time in the third quarter of 2022 on PC.

