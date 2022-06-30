Outriders Worldslayer Now Available

Outriders Worldslayer has launched in full today and brings a new evolution to the original Outriders adventure. The expansion to the original sci-fi looter shooter adventure adds a wealth of new content to the game. This includes a brand new story-based campaign as well as new game locations, mechanics and endgame content.

The Worldslayer expansion went into early access a couple of days ago and has now launched in full. It’s available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia. While this is a new paid-for content expansion, it will be available as a digital upgrade for those who already have the Outriders base game through Xbox Game Pass. Check out the game’s launch trailer here.

Worldslayer introduces a brand new enemy in Ereshkigal, described as being the most powerful of the Altered. In addition to this, the expansion also introduces brand new endgame content in the form of the Trial of Tarya Gratar. This is set in the new location of Tarya Gratar which serves as a massive dungeon run full of different bosses and arenas. These will also be home to different Troves, which will contain targeted loot for players to farm. Players will also be able to master up to 40 Apocalypse Tiers of difficulty in order to acquire the strongest equipment available.

Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios explained how the Worldslayers expansion builds on and improves the base Outriders experience.

With Outriders Worldslayer we’re taking all the best parts of the original Outriders and making them bigger, better and faster with more things to do. You’ve never seen intense shooter action like this combined with this level of class customization, freedom to play how you want, and incredible twisted and beautiful loot. We’re really proud of the work our talented teams at People Can Fly and Square Enix have put into this new evolution of Outriders, and we’re excited about the future of the Outriders franchise. Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio, Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix will be hoping that the Worldslayer expansion will help give their Outriders IP a boost. It was revealed back in May that Outriders made no profit at all in its first year, so the publisher is bound to be hoping this new content changes things for the better in that regard.

Source – PR