Batman and Superman Battle of the Super Sons Gets First Trailer

In comics, there are certain duos that are always going to be desired by fans in terms of content. You might think that Batman & Superman would be the only members of their family that this would fit into, but you’d be wrong. Because when Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent started to hang out in the comics (after various time/universe shenanigans brought them together), the “Super Sons” were a major hit. So much so that they’ve had their own series, and now, their own upcoming movie via Batman and Superman Battle of the Super Sons.

…yeah, that’s not a long name at all! The first trailer for the movie has come out, and in this 3D film we’ll see Damien and Jonathan have to team up in order to fight off the alien invader Starro, who has taken over all the major DC Comics heroes and villains, including their dads.

The movie will no doubt bank off the relationship that the Super Sons eventually have and lead to many funny and action-packed moments. We can’t say for certain that this will lead to a line of Super Sons movies, but the fact that we’re getting it at all is pretty cool So check out the trailer above and the synopsis below:

“Ahhhh, to be young…and charged with saving the world from impending doom! That’s the burden that 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and reluctant young sidekick Damian Wayne face in this all-new DC Animated Movie. On his birthday, Jonathan Kent learns his dad is Superman and that he has latent superpowers of his own! He also meets the legendary Dark Knight and current Boy Wonder, Damian. But when the two boys are forced to team up to protect their loved ones from a hostile alien force, will they become the Super Sons they’re destined to be?”

Source: YouTube