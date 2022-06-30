The Sims 4 Gets A High School-Themed Expansion

The Sims 4 is getting a new expansion pack later in July and it’s one that promises to send players on a major nostalgia trip. The Sims 4 High School Years was announced by EA earlier this afternoon and will be available on July 28. Pre-orders are available now for those who truly can’t wait to head back to high school all over again.

Check out the new trailer for The Sims 4 High School expansion pack right here to get you in the mood for some teenage nostalgia.

The new expansion pack will add a variety of new content to The Sims 4 base game to help players give their Sims the most accurate high school vibes. For studious sims, there’ll be opportunities to go to class, meet and get to know teachers and hang around with friends on the school grounds.

Outside of actually learning, players can equip their sims with the full gamut of emotional trauma that high-school thrusts upon teens. Who wouldn’t want to join in with extracurricular sports and activities, go to prom, sneak out after dark or deal with actual puberty? Well, with this expansion, players will be able to relive their high school experiences through their sims. Promposals, detention and being able to decorate your own locker look like particular highlights, although there’s sure to be plenty more iconic teen moments to be had in this pack.

On top of all this new content, there are a few nifty bonuses up for grabs for those who pre-order the new High School Years expansion pack before September 8. The Vibing Streamer Gear Digital Content bundle will be added to the pre-order, which contains items such as a wireless speaker, gaming chair and LED panels, designed to help your teen sims become a streamer or Simfluencer.

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion pack is available on July 28.

