Redfall Official Trailer Welcomes Players

A brand new official trailer for the upcoming co-op vampire-themed FPS adventure Redfall just landed. Showcasing both the environment and the action, it’s given fans a deeper look at the game’s premise and features. Redfall itself is revealed as a town located on an island that’s been isolated from the rest of the outside world. Oh, and there are vampires. Lots of different vampires.

The trailer also gives fans a closer look at the open-world setting of Redfall, which has been described in a new blog post by Bethesda as a “once-bustling downtown,” filled with quaint attractions and seaside boardwalks. However, things have clearly changed drastically since the influx of vampires took over and are effectively holding the entire town hostage. You can check out the new trailer right here to get a look at the action for yourself.

What’s interesting is that this seems to be the first time Redfall has been described as being an open-world game, which gives it a bit more depth than many may have been expecting from the four-player co-op shooter. The latest blog post also describes Redfall as a world packed with “painstakingly crafted environments” and “a rich narrative,” which suggests that there might be a bit more to this game than simply blasting vampires into bits with your friends.

In addition, the trailer gives us a glimpse at some of the game’s different playable heroes and their abilities. The action looks pretty exciting, not to mention the array of different vampiric creatures that players will have to contend with. Arkane Austin Studio/Creative Director Harvey Smith explains that the vampires themselves “are not some aspirational fantasy,” but rather they are “predatory monsters who feed on the vulnerable to make themselves more powerful.”

To read all about the upcoming vampire apocalypse you can check out the latest update in full over on the Bethesda website. Meanwhile, we’ll be watching this space for further gameplay and news on all things Redfall ahead of its release in 2023.

Source