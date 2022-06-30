Cory Barlog Confirms No Delays On God Of War: Ragnarok

Creative director at Sony Santa Monica Studio Cory Barlog has reaffirmed that God of War: Ragnarok is not being delayed. During an exchange on Twitter where a somewhat frustrated-sounding fan asked for clarification on the state of the game, Barlog reiterated that everything is still on course as far as God of War: Ragnarok is concerned.

Many in the community have been left wondering what’s happening with God of War: Ragnarok for some time now. Despite the first couple of weeks of June being packed with game reveals, announcements and gameplay trailers thanks to events like Summer Game Fest and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, there’s been precious little news on the God of War: Ragnarok front. This has led to much speculation around possible delays for the highly-anticipated sequel, which Barlog tried to deflect and simmer down somewhat only yesterday.

Following up from that exchange, Barlog then doubled down to confirm that the game is not subject to any delays, in response to one user suggesting announcing a delay would be better than continuing to leave eager fans in the dark.

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022 Earlier the creative director also asked for fans to remain patient in terms of an update from his team. He also promised that he’d be ready to share new information on the hit sequel to 2018’s God of War “at the earliest possible moment”, explaining that doing so “isn’t up to” him.



It seems as though God of War: Ragnarok will be on course for its scheduled 2022 release window after all. However, when exactly that will be, we’re still unsure. Some earlier rumours and leaks have suggested the game could be launching in September or even November. Whatever happens, given that we’re already six months through the year, we’re bound to be getting some kind of update sooner rather than later. Hopefully.

Until then, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any further news and updates from Sony Santa Monica ahead of the launch of God of War: Ragnarok at some point before the end of the year.

Source