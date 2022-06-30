Cory Barlog Confirms No Delays On God Of War: Ragnarok

Creative director at Sony Santa Monica Studio Cory Barlog has reaffirmed that God of War: Ragnarok is not being delayed. During an exchange on Twitter where a somewhat frustrated-sounding fan asked for clarification on the state of the game, Barlog reiterated that everything is still on course as far as God of War: Ragnarok is concerned.
Many in the community have been left wondering what’s happening with God of War: Ragnarok for some time now. Despite the first couple of weeks of June being packed with game reveals, announcements and gameplay trailers thanks to events like Summer Game Fest and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, there’s been precious little news on the God of War: Ragnarok front. This has led to much speculation around possible delays for the highly-anticipated sequel, which Barlog tried to deflect and simmer down somewhat only yesterday.
Following up from that exchange, Barlog then doubled down to confirm that the game is not subject to any delays, in response to one user suggesting announcing a delay would be better than continuing to leave eager fans in the dark.
Until then, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any further news and updates from Sony Santa Monica ahead of the launch of God of War: Ragnarok at some point before the end of the year.