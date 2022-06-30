Scarlet Witch Actor Hasn’t Seen Multiverse Of Madness

Imagine right now that you are a famous movie or TV star. You work hard on your role and then eventually, it’s time for the show/film to debut. Would you go and watch it? See how you did? For many of you, the answer might be an instant ‘yes!’ but for many actors, that’s not what they do at all. In fact, they hate the idea of watching their work because they’ll be overly critical of themselves and their performances they fear. And even those in the MCU don’t always watch their stuff, including Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen for the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

She noted that an illness first prevented her from watching the movie around the time of the premiere:

“I had a cold when we had the premiere, and I didn’t want to sit through it,” Olsen explains, later elaborating that “I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it. And it was – like it had my name on it, and then it had like the time I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that… it was distracting.”

But as for after…previous talks with Olsen noted that she was honestly “scared” to watch the movie due to the very hard pivot that the Scarlet Witch took in the movie. Previously in WandaVision (the Disney+ series), the character had a very in-depth arc, whereas here, she was very much a horror movie villain and a LOT of fans weren’t happy about that at all. So no wonder she didn’t want to watch it, she probably feared that it would make her worry about not just herself, but what the fans were thinking as they watched this.

So yeah, it might have been better that she didn’t watch this.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live