Chris Hemsworth Thought He Was Going To Be Fired On Thor Set!

When it comes to movies and TV shows, casting is easily one of the most important things. If you don’t cast the right person it’s going to hurt the show/film overall and could lead to a LOT of people not wanting to watch it and critics blasting it for the miscast. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the casting is even MORE important because many of these characters are going to be seen for many films to come. Such as with Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor.

In an interview, Chris Hemsworth talked the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder film and noted how looking back…he really didn’t expect to make it this far:

“It was a lot of nostalgia in [Thor: Love and Thunder] for me, as it was with the last Avengers film. Ten, eleven years I’ve been doing it. The first time I played Thor was opposite Natalie Portman, and it was one of my first jobs, and I kept thinking I was going to get fired, or nothing was gonna work, or fans weren’t going to accept my version of the character,” Hemsworth asid. “And if she thought I was any good, or I deserved to be there, or what have you.”

Obviously, that didn’t happen and he went on to be in multiple Thor films as well as the Avengers saga. And now, he’s back with Portman once again:

“So ten years later to reunite — both of us, our lives have dramatically changed in many ways. Also, the characters have changed,” Hemsworth continued. “I think Thor is in a very different place to where he was in the first film, and now we see Jane Foster come in, and has a whole bunch of superpowers and is a superhero herself. It made for some fun on-camera dynamics there.”

We’ll see more when Thor Love and Thunder arrives on July 8th.

Source: TODAY