Rabbids: Party of Legends Releases Gameplay Footage

Artwork is taken from Rabbids: Party of Legends

We at Gameranx previously brought you the news that Rabbids: Party of Legends was set to be released in the West after it formerly being a Chinese exclusive. Today is the day that the game drops overseas, and not only can you grab a copy, but you can also look at the exclusive gameplay footage that has come with it.

Rabbids: Party of Legends has been released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. The 16-minute footage, which is taken from the newly released demo version can be watched below.

With this being a Chinese exclusive since its release last year, there will be a lot of people who don’t know anything about it. This game is a mystery to most, but that’s where we come in because we have a lovely little overview for you to indulge in.

Players will begin a legendary journey with the Rabbids (the cuddly-looking creatures that grace this wondrous land) in this hilarious party game. You will need to join these creatures on an amazing quest that is filled with moments of hilarity and consists of the most colorful characters. You don’t have to face this journey on your lonesome though because you can gather all your friends and family if you so wish and enjoy a plethora of wonderfully enjoyable mini-games in what some people are calling the greatest Rabbids party yet.

Some of the key features of the game are as followed:

– Jump into multiplayer with up to four players locally.

– Build a custom playlist of your favorite mini-games to curate a perfect party night.

– Customize the difficulty and controls so anyone can get in on the action.

– Discover a legendary story filled with fun games, hilarious moments, and amazing characters across four chapters.

Plus, Nintendo Switch players can enjoy smooth and precise motion controls to immerse themselves in the party!

Make sure you check out Rabbids: Party of Legends as soon as you can, it will be an absolute riot.

Source