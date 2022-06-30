Overwatch 2 Beta Showcases Next-Gen Details

Artwork for the upcoming Overwatch 2

The new Overwatch 2 beta is currently in circulation and going off what some people are saying, it is shaping up to be quite the game. This is the second beta after the first one was released in April, but the lucky people that have managed to experience this latest one, seem to be learning a few interesting details about the upcoming sequel.

As you will all be aware, the first Overwatch wasn’t updated to support next-gen consoles, so a lot is expected from this successor now that we know it will reach PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Imagine Overwatch with all the latest tech and graphics of the next-gen consoles, that would be a sight to behold.

For the people that have been lucky enough to get a copy of the Overwatch 2 beta, they have reported that the game is currently able to run at 120 FPS with a variable refresh rate (VRR) support – this is a massive upgrade from its previous 60 FPS on the older consoles. A boost in frame rate is much needed due to the competitiveness of the game all around the world.

Not only has the frame rate been given a boost, but players will now also be able to pick between “Balanced” and “Resolution” modes, but if you were to ask us what the difference between all these modes is, we’d tell you to ask someone else.

There have also been some modifications to a couple of fan-favorite characters too. Mercy the healer has been given some noticeable nerfs which consist of her automatically leaping into the air when reaching an ally. Whereas Symmetra has had her weapon modified; the weapon now holds 70 instead of 100 bullets and can no longer regenerate from hitting barriers. The secondary weapon she carries around will now inflict less damage but will fire at twice the rate.

And finally, to wrap it up, the in-game teleporters will now only last for 10 seconds, have lower health, and a much longer cooldown. This makes these once handy teleporters far less effective than they once were.

It’s not long now until that October release date, but don’t be alarmed to see a lot more changes to the game before that date either.

Source