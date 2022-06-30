Retail Listing Reveals Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Is Switch-Bound

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the mouthful of a title that came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in July 2020 has been potentially leaked as a Switch release, as it was spotted on Australian Retailer EBGames’ site by Aussie publication Vooks.

In a regular marketing email sent to consumers that recapped the many titles revealed at this week’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope, Dragon Quest Treasures, and more, but it included a title that was oddly not shown during the showcase, the aforementioned Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, nor had it previously been announced for the Nintendo Switch platform as of yet.

While the listing was quite bland and place-holder-like, there were some things that the team at Vooks noticed, the new Bandai-Namco logo, something that came into play after the original launch, a 2022 release window, and a fairly standard, if slightly expensive pricing of $89.95 AUD

According to the game’s website “Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the latest game based on one of the most popular Anime stories ever made, will immerse you into the perfectly represented virtual world “Underworld” set in the Alicization arc.

Step into a world with the enhanced essence of JRPG visuals, and play as the protagonist Kirito. Dive head first into this exciting seamless battle with highly evolved action features.”

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris launched to middling reviews in 2020 earning a Metacritic of 58 on Xbox One and PS4, and 53 on PC with reviewers declaring it to be a great game for existing Sword Art Online fans, pretty attractive on the eyes, but otherwise lacking in most other areas, namely gameplay where the JRPG systems of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris compared poorly to other titles in the same genre. We now await an official confirmation from Bandai-Namco pertaining to the this seemingly leaked Nintendo Switch version.

