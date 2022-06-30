Canceled Epic Mickey 2 Title – Epic Donald Footage Emerges

In 2016 we learned that following two collaborations on Epic Mickey and its sequel, Epic Mickey 2, Disney, and Warren Spector-led studio, Junction Point were at one stage working on a third title, titled Epic Donald was in development, before getting canceled. At the time, Disney Illustrator Patrick Block was selling concept art for the canceled project.

Block’s listing read:

“Greetings!

Walt Disney comic and gaming conceptual artist Pat Block here.

In 2012 I had the very great pleasure and honor of working with Warren Spector and Junction Point on a follow up to Disney’s Epic Mickey and Epic Mickey II. The game was to feature Donald Duck, Duckburg, and the assorted classic world clan. I worked hard on a “Carl Barks” based Duckburg, puling scenes of the town from his comics and doing my best to keep a 1950’s feeling spirit about the game world. Sadly, this was about the time Disney decided to switch over to it’s current gaming, more tablet oriented gaming focus. While we were fully paid for our conceptual work on the project, to date, it has not been made. With the new DuckTales project in the works, I have hopes we still might see the game, with some of our work, get made.I hope this helps!

Very best, and thanks for the interest in our duck stuff.

Patrick”

Now, over six years on, we’ve learned more about the ill-fated title, with the first footage of the game revealed by YouTuber “Slope’s Game Room”. The footage is only a few seconds long and is timestamped from 2012 but provides some insight into what the project could have been.

Epic Donald wasn’t the only game in gestation with other reports existing about an Epic Disney Racers, which was to include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, The Mad Doctor, Scrooge McDuck & Huey, Dewey and Louie, and Cruella De Vil, and presumably more.

Junction Point was founded in 2004, only to be dissolved in 2013.

