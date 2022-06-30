PS VR2 Leaked Photo Shows Headset, Controllers, Cable Length

Though PlayStation has been quite forthcoming with several details relating to the upcoming PS VR2 peripheral for PS5, we’re yet to see a unit in anything other than staged promotional shots with superimposed backgrounds. That all changed when a developer (we’ll spare sharing their name because they’re probably in enough trouble as it is) posted to Twitter a photo of a PS VR2 unit that they’d received (from the look of it a final, retail-style version, and not a dev kit), and had unpacked onto a desk chair.

One of the primary things absent from all of Sony’s marketing imagery was the cable. We knew that the PS VR2 would have a single cord to power and pass data between it and the console, but the length of the cable was a mystery. While the image doesn’t give us a conclusive length, it does appear that it (despite being wound up) is longer than the 4.4 metre length of the original PS VR. What does appear to be absent is any ability to adjust volume via the cord, as the original PS VR had a volume (and power) control box built into it – potentially volume control will be built into the headset itself, or will be something you can only control via the UI.

Adopting the model set by Nintendo when it launched the Wii in 2006 (and was also a part of the PlayStation Move controllers), the Sense controllers will have wrist-band attachments too. While the contents of the bags in the image are unclear, we can assume that the standard USB cable for charging the Sense controllers, as well as earbuds will be bundled into the package as well.

Since the original posting to Twitter, the tweet has been removed but not before VR fans such as @ParolePSVR picked up the leaked imagery and proliferated it across the internet. The headset is now out of the bag, how long before PlayStation officially outlines more?

Source