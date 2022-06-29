Skull & Bones Seemingly Sets Sail In November

Having been lost at sea for more than half a decade, it seems as though Ubisoft is finally set to lower the sails on Skull & Bones ahead of a November release date. Thanks to the second Ubi leak in a week, the first being the October 20, 2022 date for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, it seems that Skull & Bones is on track for a November 8, 2022 release date.

Having been initially spotted by serial store watcher @Aggiornamenti Lumia, and then ticked off by well-known leaker Tom Henderson, the date of November 8, 2022 has been outted. Of course, with the number of digital storefronts and online retailers that we have these days, it doesn’t take much for mistakes to happen, and this time, it appears that the offender was the Xbox Store, which revealed the date, as well as preorder incentives, special editions, soundtracks, and artbooks.

Skull and Bones: 2022-11-08 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 28, 2022

It was only in April this year where a leak from Alpha testing showed four minutes of tutorial footage.

If you’ve been wondering how and why Skull & Bones has continued to be in development despite multiple delays, reboots, and minimal public showings, then look no futher than the developer, Ubisoft Singapore. The Singaporean government invested heavily in the studio, and it’s that financial investment that is ensuring that the game cannot die, and must in fact be released. Kotaku reported in 2021 that “Generous subsidies” had been offered to Ubisoft for development to be completed in Singapore, including the hiring of local talent and a release within the next few years. Clearly the “next few years” is a fairly fluid timeline.

With this leak now public knowledge, and November 8 being quite close, you can expect Ubisoft to officially confirm this information, as well as show off new Skull & Bones gameplay, sometime within the coming weeks and months, so that their marketing cycle can begin in earnest.

Source