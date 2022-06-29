Tactical RPG Tyrant’s Blessing Releases This August

The upcoming tactical RPG Tyrant’s Blessing will release on August 8. The game will release on PC (through Steam and the Epic Games Store) and on Nintendo Switch.

In Tyrant’s Blessing, players are tasked with liberating the land of Tyberia from the titular “Tyrant”. The Tyrant is a powerful necromancer who’s made the land peaceful at the meager cost of turning most of its inhabitants into slavish undead.

Players control the last living army in Tyberia, a ragtag group of would-be heroes trying to liberate the land and bring life back to the land.

You can find the release trailer for the game here.

About the Game The Tyrant landed in Tyberia bearing promises of a paradise, without war, without suffering… and without death. All Tyberians had to do in order to enter his paradise was to simply die at the hands of his Dead Army. The war was over before it even began, with thousands perishing in the Tyrant’s wake, only to be brought into his fold as undying thralls, bound by magic. The few living warriors left are scattered across the remnants of their homeland, tirelessly looking for a way to turn the tables on the tyrannical Tyrant. Lead a great Uprising, defeat the Dead Army, and drive the monstrous overlord back into the depths of the sea from whence he came. Tyrant’s Blessing is a tactical turn-based game where your ability to plan, adapt, and strategize is more important than min-maxing your units or finding the sharpest sword in the hoard. Select battles every day, make challenging choices, and cleverly use the strengths of these rag-tag insurgents to defeat the undead hordes and maybe – just maybe – bring real life back to Tyberia. Steam

Players can get their hands on the game when it releases on August 8 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Source