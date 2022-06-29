Director Of God of War Ragnarok Asks For Patience From Fans

dear all,



if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me.



so please, be patient.



I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.



we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

If there’s one thing that fans of any media aren’t good at doing…is waiting. And we say that knowing that we are very impatient people ourselves. But the thing is that when it comes to certain mega-titles, fans really want to get all the information possible from it, and that sometimes means bothering the team behind the game more than they probably deserve. Such is the case with God of War Ragnarok. This game is one of many slated for 2022…but we’re really not sure whether the game is actually going to come out this year as a release date hasn’t been given as of yet.

This has led to fans all but demanding information from Santa Monica Studios, the team behind the game, and that is apparently starting to wear on them. So much so that their director went onto Twitter today and asked fans for some patience. You can honestly hear the near-begging in their voice due to all the rumors of a reveal tomorrow.

They asked fans for patience and noted that they “make great games for you” and that is true, the original game from the PS4 was something that blew people out of the water with its quality, story, and uniqueness. So Ragnarok is no doubt going to be great, it’s just a question of them getting the time that they NEED to improve everything and ensure that gamers will like it.

In the meantime, here’s one of the synopsis for the game:

“Ragnarök, also known as the Twilight of the Gods, is a major event first prophesied by the Jötunn Gróa that foresees the ultimate battle that results in the death of many gods, including Odin and Thor, as well as the “rebirth” of the world through submersion into water. Kratos and Atreus are also mentioned in the prophecy, as being the center of everything.”

Source: twitter