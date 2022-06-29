Did Bayonetta 3 Have Its Release Date Leaked?

Bayonetta 3 will release October 28. — Syluxhunter (@Syluxhunter) June 25, 2022

Bayonetta 3 is almost like the Loch Ness Monster for the Nintendo fanbase. Because it was announced all the way back in 2017 during The Game Awards, and fans of the Nintendo Switch were happy to be getting back to playing the Umbra Witch again.

The problem though is that we’ve heard almost nothing about the game ever since. We got one new trailer during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, but once again, we haven’t heard anything since. Not even the Partner’s Showcase that happened recently had any news on it

That’s not to say that there is an issue with a game, it’s just that they don’t feel ready to talk about the game just yet. The trailer we did get seem to indicate a lot of familiar things while also playing up a new look, story, and bad guys to fight. Outside of that? We can only guess.

Hopefully we’ll get more info soon on the game. In the meantime, here’s this for you:

“Bayonetta returns in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game,” reads Nintendo’s official pitch for the game. “Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Is her foe angel, demon, or something else entirely? Find out in the Bayonetta 3 game, coming in 2022. In the words of the bewitching and battle-ready protagonist herself, ‘Let’s dance, boys!’ Tap into Bayonetta’s naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly”

Source: Twitter