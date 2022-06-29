Nintendo Shareholder Asks Hard Questions At Latest Annual Meeting

Have you been wondering where the likes of F-Zero, Baten Kaitos, Wario Land, The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls, Trade & Battle: Card Hero and Chōsōjū Mecha MG have all gone? Have you been sounding off online with your concern for those IP? Well it turns out that a particular Nintendo Shareholder has been listening, with the question being leveled at Nintendo executives at the latest Nintendo Annual Shareholder Meeting on our behalf by a shareholder who has clearly noticed the fan questions.

The fan/shareholder attended the meeting leveling the question to executives including Nintendo’s general manager of EPD Shinya Takahashi, and lead Creative Fellow and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto. One Twitter user, @momiji_manjyuu claimed that he was the one asking the questions in the meeting and suggested that both Miyamoto and Takahashi “looked happy when I was naming the titles I wanted to see sequels to”. He responded to the news breaking saying “I am the one who asked this question! I delivered your enthusiasm directly to Nintendo management!”

A summary of the entire meeting was documented by Twitter user @NStyles

In response, Takahasi stated “Regarding remakes of older titles, we are thinking about a wide range of interesting ways to try new and old things. We received a similar question before. At that time, we happened to have a remake planned, so we discussed it, but there are things I cannot say right now.”

While the response from the executive team did nothing to suggest that new entries in any of the discussed franchises are in development, in the corporate world, it is shareholders’ questions and actions that prompt change, and for comments such as this to emerge in a very corporate setting sends a strong message to Nintendo that the demand is there and the futures of those IP need to be strongly considered

