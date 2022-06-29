Kevin Smith Praises Ms. Marvel Series

It’s always good to know that someone likes a show, and hearing a major name praising a show for one reason or another can act as a kind of “badge of honor”. And for the Ms. Marvel series, they’ve gotten that badge via the beloved creator and comic book nerd…Kevin Smith.

On his podcast, he couldn’t help but sing the praises of Ms. Marvel:

“What a charming show, I absolutely love it,” Smith said. “It makes me like miss being a teenager; very whimsical, wistful. That kid’s a f-cking star. I wasn’t crazy familiar with that character, but it just plays like Spider-Man origin story, not as dire right? There’s no like ‘Holy sh-t, Uncle Ben got killed,’ but it’s the perfect entry point for kids to a comic book, or in this instance to a comic book property. So many people sh-t on that because they’re like ‘Well it ain’t for me,’ and it’s like, I know but there was a time where comics were primarily for who they’re going after with this show, a younger audience. Everybody can enjoy The Avengers and stuff but you need to hook kids when they’re young if you want to grow them up into people that continue liking this sh-t when they get older. So much so that when they have kids they’re like ‘Oh we got to watch these Marvel things because I used to watch them with my parents.'”

He went on:

“I find it charming as f-ck man like and i think it’s exactly right for the audience that they’re trying to reach and I’m not that audience but it’s working for me. Those directors are incredibly talented. Like they just figure out how to work graphics into everything and stuff…I absolutely dig it, you know last episode there wasn’t as much you know super heroics and sh-t, and even so it still carried all the way through. I was never like ‘move on!’ it was interesting like they’re showing me a world that I’m unfamiliar with and I don’t just mean like the world a muslim family but like teenagers today…. I’ve dug it i think it’s wonderful.”

So yeah, he likes it, and the season isn’t even done yet! So one can only imagine what he’ll feel when the season is fully complete!

Source: FatMan Beyond Podcast