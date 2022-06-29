Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Passes One Billion At Box Office

The hype for Top Gun: Maverick has been overwhelming, but in the best way possible. Fans claiming that this movie made them feel “every emotion possible” in the best way. Top Gun: Maverick officially becomes the second movie since 2019 to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Which acts as a sequel to the 1986’s beloved Top Gun. Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the return of Tom Cruise’s hotshot pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The film has earned almost universally positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Kosinski previously stated that they filmed over 800 hours of footage for the film, with the cast members required to undertake significant training in order to be able to film themselves in the cockpit of real fighter jets. Isn’t that crazy?

The report from Deadline, revealed that Top Gun: Maverick has now officially crossed $1 billion at the global box office, making it the second film to do so since 2019, after Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, of course. The last movie to pass a milestone this big was Avengers: Endgame should released in 2019.

Top Gun: Maverick has some of the strongest reviews and very positive comments being made about it all over the world. Right now this film is competing against another legacy sequel, Jurassic World Dominion, which is performing well at the box office as well with over $700 million earned globally. Big congratulations to Top Gun: Maverick!

