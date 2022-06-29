Legions & Legends Has Been Announced by Azra Games

Artwork is taken from the upcoming game Legions & Legends

Legions & Legends has been announced by the studio that brought you Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes; the character-collecting adventure that was released for mobiles in 2015. The Star Wars game has slowly built up quite the following after all these years, and with it still getting constant updates, it is unlikely to slow down either.

Azra Games were recently formed by the creators of Galaxy of Heroes, and Legions & Legends will be their debut title, and in a similar mould to the Star Wars game, it will be a collectible, combat RPG.

The CEO and co-founder of Azra, Mark Otero, recently spoke about the new game and what to expect from the studio in the future:

“This will be my ninth collectible and combat RPG, one that builds upon and perfects the genre I’ve spent my entire career developing. I truly believe that we’ve cracked the code for a captivating gameplay experience built around the joys of collecting toys and taking them to battle against each other, just as we used to do when we were kids. At Azra, we’re looking to bring back that excitement of the toy box and playing with friends – remastered for a new generation of players.”

Legions & Legends will be launching this summer, although, in terms of an actual release date, we are yet to be informed of one – it really doesn’t leave them long now does it? If you’re like us and you’re wondering what exactly the game will be about or even consist of, then maybe this press release will help us all:

“Civilizations unknown to humankind are at war, and players will be at the forefront of the bloody conflict to claim the galaxy. Three-character types can be deployed on the battlefield – Legionnaires, best used in large numbers, Commanders, known for special attacks/buffs, and Behemoths, slow and beastly creatures with devastating power.”

All we can do is wait for some more details, maybe something visual like a trailer or pictures. Stay with us for this one because we should be hope to get something soon.

Source