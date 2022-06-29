Fallout TV Adaptation Is Slowly Adding More Cast Members

Artwork is taken from the Fallout series

A new and exciting trio of actors has been announced for the Amazon-produced, Fallout TV adaptation. Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks and Sex in the City fame has been added to the mix, as well as Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

Although we might know a few of the cast members’ names, we still haven’t been given further details about what roles they will be given in the Fallout TV series. We shall just have to wait and see what happens to this trio.

Adding MacLachlan into the mix is a major coup; the actor is best known for his work with David Lynch, first appearing in the 1986 film Blue Velvet before starring as Dale Cooper in the cult TV series Twin Peaks. His career speaks for itself, so with him also being confirmed for this Fallout adaptation, it can only mean great things.

This delightful threesome will be joining the already confirmed Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins as major cogs in this hopefully well-oiled series. In Purnell’s young career, the actress has already appeared in some major films like Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children as well as the recent Churchill opposite Brian Cox. Goggins needs no introduction though, his performances in Justified and The Shield will live long in the memory.

Purnell is reportedly taking on an unspecified lead role in the series, but sources close to the project have said that her character will be “upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit, but with an intensity in her eyes that says she might just be dangerous.” It does sound like an exciting role for the young star. Goggins on the other hand is believed to be portraying a Ghoul, one of the Fallout series’ many mutated monsters, whose condition is down to the exposure to radiation.

The series will also be overseen by Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan – two of the creators behind Westworld. They will be working in tandem with Bethesda executives Todd Howard and James Altman. The filming for the project is set to commence later in the year, so stay tuned for more details.

