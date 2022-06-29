Fallen Angel Is Set to Launch on Switch on July 19

Artwork is taken from the PC version of Fallen Angel

The fast-paced 2D action RPG Fallen Angel has been announced for a Nintendo Switch release, with the confirmed date being July 19. Matrioshka Games and V Publishing’s game was originally released for PC via Steam in 2020, and after a majorly successful launch, the makers have decided that the Switch is the next platform to reach.

That July date is less than a month away, which is exciting news for existing fans of the game who will now be able to take their adventures on the road. It will be great to see the archangel experience played on the critically acclaimed Switch, and the release will now open the title up to a much wider audience too. If you don’t know about Fallen Angel, then you can watch the brand-new Switch announcement trailer below.

The Switch announcement trailer for Fallen Angel

As the trailer suggests, there are many devilish things happening for players to experience. You control the infamous Lucifer – the fiendish devil himself – as he attempts to escape hell and exact revenge on those who banished him from the cherish land of heaven.

We know you’re dying to read a press release of the game; this one will really offer a vivid description of Lucifer’s evil antics:

“With no god in place, heaven is up for grabs, and it’s up to Lucifer to reclaim his birth right and battle fearsome archangels. The pearly gates aren’t what they seem, as Lucifer must venture through a variety of 2D locations from cyberpunk nightclubs to crumbling ruins. Utilize a vast arsenal of weapons in fast-paced combat from chain claws, blades, and guns.”

This Nintendo Switch version of Fall Angel will feature all of the same things that the Steam version did, including all the latest updates that have hit the game in recent months – you can worry no more. That July 19 date will soon be upon us, so make sure you grab a copy of Fallen Angel.

