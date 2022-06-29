Elizabeth Olsen Says Wanda Wasn’t The Villain Of Multiverse Of Madness?

The character of Scarlet Witch has been a talking point for a lot of people ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out. Mainly because in that movie…Wanda Maximoff was the antagonist, and went to incredibly dark lengths in order to get what she felt she “deserved”. Which brings us to her actress in Elizabeth Olsen.

You see, Elizabeth Olsen was doing an interview about a children’s book and then fans’ got to ask questions of her and Scarlet Witch was brought up a lot. And Olsen was not afraid to talk about the journey that Wanda made between her TV show and the recent movie:

“I mean, it’s been a ride that I didn’t expect,” Olsen revealed. “I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple colors of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole. And then WandaVision, I got to be all the colors of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there’s such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her. And so to be with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], I was at first, when I heard, I was like, ‘Really, we do WandaVision and then we do that?'”

A lot of people had that reaction too, and Olsen noted that the “role model” question was one she didn’t like to answer for certain reasons…

“I think the thing that I worry about is when people start saying, “Is she a role model to children?,” she said. “And I don’t like answering that question at all because she is a woman who’s made big mistakes, and I don’t want to think of her as a role model, encouraging kids to make similar violent mistakes.”

Yes…that would be bad, and the reaction to Multiverse of Madness in terms of how they handled Wanda has been divisive to say the least. So if she does return…it’ll be curious what they do with her next.

Source: Good Morning America