PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For July Revealed

The lineup for July’s PlayStation Plus games has just been revealed and it looks like there will be three great titles heading to the Sony subscription service next month. The games confirmed for July have been named as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a smash hit adventure through the multiverse and gives players a chance to warp the constraints of reality as they encounter a number of dangerous obstacles on their quest. This game is available to download for players on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

If horror is more your vibe this summer, check out The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, which is available to download for those on PlayStation 4. The game itself comes from the creators of The Quarry and Until Dawn, so you’re in for a creepy, cinematic narrative treat.

Finally, Arcadegeddon will be available for download on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is a colourful co-op multiplayer shooter that offers up a mix of PvE and PvP action.

The titles will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus service from July 5 and will be up for grabs until August 1. As part of your PlayStation Plus subscription, you will have this slightly less than a month-long window in which to download the new games into their game library. As long as your PlayStation Plus subscription remains active, you’ll be able to keep any titles downloaded from PlayStation Plus’ free monthly games as long as you like. With that in mind, be sure to download June’s PlayStation Plus games before July 4. In case you’d somehow missed it, they are God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

These games are available for all three tiers of the new PlayStation Plus service and will be ready for download from July 5.

