Stargirl Gets First Season 3 Teaser

Stargirl is one of the more…unique stories on the CW/DC Comics live-action roster. Because like certain other shows, it was meant to be an exclusive on the DC Universe streaming service, but after a while they decided to go and put it on the CW instead due to how it “fit the mold” a bit better there. And despite some…rough spots…it has lasted enough to be one of the “in between” series that debuts in times of need to keep talk of the very quickly fading Arrowverse and showcase DC Comics properties on the CW as a whole.

Case in point, it’s going to be the only DC Comics show in the fall lineup for the first time since the Arrowverse began. That’s…concerning in its own right, but at least it’s there. During the season finale for Superman & Lois (which was controversial in various ways), the first teaser for Stargirl Season 3 arrived, and it teased quite a bit in terms of what was going to go down.

The key thing was one of the long-running storylines of Season 2, the return of Starman, aka Sylvester Pemberton. He was “killed” in the opening of the series (which was set ten years before the bulk of Season 1) and yet somehow, he’s alive, he’s now with Courtney Whitmore and his former sidekick in Pat Dugan, and he’s ready to help her “level up”…for better or for worse.

Another tease we get is that Shiv, Courtney’s longtime enemy, is indeed trying to be a part of the JSA after helping take down Eclipso last season.

In fact, that’s going to the theme of this season, because the subtitle for Season 3 is “Frenemies”, in which the former enemies to the JSA and the Whitmore/Dugan family are now…trying to be their allies. Fun!

We’ll see how it all plays out when Stargirl Season 3 arrives this fall on the CW.

Source: YouTube