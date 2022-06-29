Chris Evans Won’t Return As Captain America Unless It’s A “Perfect” Pitch

Captain America is one of many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have undergone a “state of transition”. By that, we mean that the character was an original member of the Avengers and in the MCU since Phase 1, but once the events of Endgame ended, things changed. In this case, Steve Rogers went and used time travel to go and retire and be with the love of his life in Peggy Carter.

Chris Evans was the man who brought Steve Rogers to life like never before, and he was recently asked if there was any scenario in which he might return to the MCU for a cameo or small part to further tie the past and future of Captain America together. Here’s what he said:

“No, I don’t think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me and I’m just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore,” Evans said. “The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

That’s fair to note, because Steve Rogers did have a good ending, and via the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, we got to see Sam Wilson truly become the man who wielded the shield and setup the fourth Captain America movie. So baring a meaningful flashback to their friendship or something else in the legacy of Steve Rogers, he’s retired, and that’s ok.

Source: D23 Podcast