The Casting Process For Moon Knight Was “Terrifying”

One thing that sometimes gets missed when it comes to making a hit movie or TV show is that you don’t just need a good plot, concept, and look, you need the right set of actors to play the main roles. Think about your favorite show and what it would’ve been like to not have your favorite actor in the part. Wouldn’t be the same, would it? The Marvel Cinematic Universe honestly has a great track record of making the “right call” in terms of casting, but for the Moon Knight crew…they were afraid of screwing up.

This comes from head writer Jeremy Slater, who noted in an interview that the casting process was straight up terrifying at points:

“We were constantly terrified,” Slater noted. “And you know that it’s ultimately a decision that’s going to be out of your hands. That is a decision that is made at the highest levels because this is a character who could potentially show up again in the Marvel universe in a multitude of different ways. So, we knew we weren’t necessarily going to have a say in that casting. We had faith and trust in Marvel that they wouldn’t stick us with someone terrible.”

As he said, the writers didn’t have a say in who was cast…but they did have thoughts…

“But you still play that game with your writers where you say, ‘Well, what about this guy? And what about this actor and that actor?’ And I don’t want to throw any actors under the bus, but every now and then someone would toss out a name, and everyone around the room would kind of groan and be like, ‘Oh god, if it’s that guy, we’re dead in the water,'” the writer added.

Thankfully, the overall casting was great, including getting Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight himself which worked out for the whole benefit of the show.

Source: The PlayList