James Bond Currently Being “Reinvented”?

The phrase “nothing lasts forever” is a very true statement, but there are exceptions to that rule because there are some things that last a REALLY long time. One such thing for example is soap operas, as those things never seem to end no matter how repetitive some of the storylines and characters can get. Then, you have things like the James Bond franchise, which has gone on for well over 20 movie across many decades and not unlike Doctor Who, has featured a breadth of actors playing the iconic spy.

The latest actor was Daniel Craig, who did 5 movies in his run via Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the most recent film No Time To Die. His run literally ended with James Bond being killed, and yet, the franchise is going to continue. But with who? No one can say for right now, and that’s actually by design.

According to James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, they’re currently in the process of “finding” the new 007 not just in terms of casting, but in terms of who he is actually going to “be” in the next set of films personality-wise:

“Nobody’s in the running,” she revealed. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

That’s a fair thing to say, because over time, the concept of a spy has grown, and the depth that the character of Bond has needed to have has grown as well. So while many of you may have “fan castings” of who might be a good Bond, don’t expect an announcement on him soon.

Source: ComicBook.com