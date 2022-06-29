Star Ocean: The Divine Force Release Date Revealed

Having been revealed in 2021 during a PlayStation State of Play with a 2022 release window specified, many had thought, that just like with many other titles developed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Tri-Ace’s sixth franchise entry, would get delayed out of 2022. All those concerns however have been put to bed with Square-Enix having just recently concluded a stream dedicated to the title where we learned a host of new details pertaining to plot, gameplay, and of course, its October 27, 2022 release date.

Several videos have emerged about the game since the Japanese stream went to air including the first in a series of “Mission Reports” as well as a release date trailer.

The key Star Ocean: The Divine Force details, according to Square-Enix are as follows

“The Pangalactic Federation. From their earliest days in the Sol System, this organization has sought to bring peace and tranquility to the galactic multitudes. As their reach has expanded through the universe, many a hero has served under their banner; saviors to planets in need. But by the year 583 SD, things have changed. The once peaceful Pangalactic Federation is now known for assimilating planets against their will. Once standing for justice, they are now wreathed in darkness.

Raymond, captain of the merchant vessel Ydas, departs from the nonfederated planet of Verguld on a standard transport mission. The job is simple, the route familiar, yet things go awry when the Ydas is attacked by the Astoria: a battleship carrying a member of the Pangalactic Federation’s preeminent Kenny family. Raymond and his crewmate Chloe are forced to abandon ship amidst the chaos and head for the remote, underdeveloped planet of Aster IV. Before their escape pods can even land, a burst of energy resembling an EMP from the planet’s surface knocks out their systems and brings them crashing down. They find themselves separated and stranded on an unfamiliar planet.

Upon landing, Raymond is immediately attacked by some of the less-than-friendly local wildlife. But when all seems lost, his life is saved by the crown princess of the Kingdom of Aucerius: Laeticia. Marveled by the sudden appearance of this man who rode into her life on a “shooting star,” Laeticia asks Raymond to help save her kingdom from the threat of the neighboring Vey’l Empire. He accepts in exchange for help finding Chloe. So begins their journey on Aster IV. However, Raymond will soon discover he has yet to escape the shadow of the Pangalactic Federation.

Key Star Ocean: The Divine Force Features:

A story that changes based on the choices the player makes, where heroes intersect between the two worlds of sci-fi and fantasy

A rich lineup of playable characters

Freedom to fly around the environment

Three-dimensional traversal and exploration where everything in-sight is a field for adventure

The Star Ocean game with the fastest and mightiest action in the series”

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, on October 27.

Source