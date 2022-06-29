Kingdom Come: Deliverance Passes 5 Million Sales Milestone

For a first game from a new studio, 100,000 sales is an incredible milestone, let alone 1 million, let alone, 5 million. Well Warhorse Studios, the developers of the 2018 hit open-world RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance have announced that their debut title has hit that very milestone. The last time we heard a sales figure for the game was in 2020 where the game had reached the 3 million sale threshold, to have sold through a further 2 million copies in the subsequent years shows the staying power of the game over this time.

The original launch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance was met with mixed to positive feedback with the game labouring as a result of early bugs, but Warhorse has persisted, delivering to players numerous patches and extensive amounts of post-launch downloadable content that has resulted in consistent community engagement. So far the game has been made available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, while in June 2021 Prime Matter, the new Koch Media publishing label announced that the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch at a to-be-announced time.

Today we celebrate the milestone of more than 5 million copies of #KingdomComeDeliverance sold across all platforms. Thank you for your loyalty!

Win 1 of 5 Henry Diorama Figurines by telling your favorite KCD story on our Facebook, Steam or in a Tweet below.

Deadline 7/7/2022 pic.twitter.com/A2fh7nNYNh — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 27, 2022

The Switch version itself was a “happy accident”, a result of an accidental listing by a Japanese retailer for the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for PS4 and mistakenly the Nintendo Switch as well. Although the incorrect listing was immediately corrected shortly after the error was identified, the overwhelming fan demand that stemmed from this listing, prompted the team to explore the option, and eventually, the deal was struck with Sabre Interactive to make the port a reality. Now we just await the actual launch of the game on the platform.

All of this success further builds upon a Kickstarter campaign launched in 2014 where the game sought £300,000 , but ultimately earned £1,106,371 from 35,384 backers. No plans beyond the Switch launch, relating to a sequel or another new title have been announced.

