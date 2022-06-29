Railgrade Gameplay And Release Window Revealed

Alongside several other fascinating smaller-scale titles revealed at today’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase such as Blanc, Little Noah: Scion Of Paradise, and Lorelei And The Laser Eyes we learned a little more about the upcoming Minakata Dynamics developed and Epic Games Published train management sim Railgrade, including a trailer that featured new gameplay, as well as a release window. The game was also confirmed for launch on both PC and Nintendo Switch.

In the press release issued by Epic Games they said the following about the game “During the Nintendo Direct mini: Partner Showcase today, Minakata Dynamics revealed new Nintendo Switch gameplay footage from Railgrade showing off how players can use the power of trains to help keep resource production on track.”

“Developed in Unreal Engine, players construct multi-level train networks, manage supply chains, and help restore industrial production in the wake of economic disaster as an employee of Nakatani Chemicals. It won’t be easy, but would-be administrators have complete control over one of humanity’s longest-serving technological innovations: trains.

Players build a transportation network from scratch, connecting mining and oil resources and determining the most efficient cargo routes. Profits can be invested back into the colony to help it thrive or shuttled back home to maintain the corporation’s bottom line. A single-player campaign shows the effects of your decisions through more than 50 missions, and engineers can also test their optimization skills in standalone contract missions.”

Minakata Dynamics is a small independent video game developer located north of Tokyo, Japan, with previous experience seeing them develop Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble for PC and all console platforms, Xbox, Nintenso Switch, and PlayStation. Though a specific release date for Railgrade was not specified the game was confirmed to be targeting a launch during Q3 2022 for both PC and the Nintendo Switch.

