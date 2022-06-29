Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Revealed

Nestled within the recent Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, alongside big hitters like Live A Live, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope, and Dragon Quest Treasures was an announcement from Bandai Namco that Doraemon Story of Seasons is getting a sequel. Titled Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom, the game is coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In the press release from Bandai Namco they declare: “This represents the latest entry to the Doraemon Story of Seasons series, in which the internationally famous character, Doraemon, appears in the world of the Story of Seasons video games—a beloved title for over 20 years now. The title is a heartwarming lifestyle simulation game which will resonate with players everywhere.

In addition to the quests found in all of the Story of Seasons games, such as raising crops and caring for animals, a wide range of unique Doraemon-themed activities using secret gadgets are also available—with new games and gameplay elements added, as well as a touching and inspiring new story for this new title. Get ready to embark on the next chapter in your farmstead life!”

The overview for plot reads: “Due to a strange confluence of circumstances, the friends find themselves transported to an unknown planet. There, they meet a boy named Lumis, and they agree to live and work on his farm to help him realise his dream. Together, they watch fireworks, gaze at the stars, and get up early to watch the sunrise. The days they spend together will be a treasure to be cherished forever.”

As well as showing off some moment-to-moment gameplay, Bandai Namco also released a message from the game’s producer for fans. Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom will be coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime later in 2022

