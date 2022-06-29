Sony Announces INZONE Gaming Headset and Monitor Line-up

Today, after a week of speculation, Sony has come out and revealed its range of INZONE products, from headsets to monitors. Both products were developed with PC and PS5 audiences in mind. There are a number of each, but firstly, on the headset side, let’s explore the announced products:

INZONE H9: Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset: Active noise cancelling/transparency modes, dual dongle/Bluetooth connectivity, 32 hour battery life and 360 spatial sound support. It also has a 10-minute quick charge feature.

INZONE H7: Wireless Gaming Headset: dual dongle/Bluetooth connectivity, 40 hour battery life, 360 spatial sound.

offers up to an hour game time.

INZONE H3: Wired Gaming Headset: 360 spatial sound support.

Each of Sony’s INZONE three headset models are priced at the following points: H3 ($99 USD), H7 ($229 USD), H9 ($299 USD).

Meanwhile, in the same INZONE family are the monitors, and let’s hope you’ve been paid recently because these might set you back a bit of cash. They visually look like they fit into the PS5 family of consoles, accessories and peripherals quite well, just as the INZONE headsets do.

INZONE M9 Gaming Monitor: The M9 Gaming Monitor is a 27″ 4K/144HZ gaming monitor with Full Array Local Dimming and HDR600. It also has Auto HDR tone mapping for PS5 optimal compatibility. It has two HDMI 2.1 compatible ports.

INZONE M3 Gaming Monitor: The Sony M3 INZONE gaming monitor is a 27″ 240Hz monitor with VRR support but seems more optimal for PC gaming than console play.

The M9 monitor will set buyers back $899 USD, while the M3 will cost $529 USD.

The INZONE line of products marks the first time in many years that Sony has developed a line of gaming hardware that exists outside of its own PlayStation specific lines making this a particularly notable lineup

